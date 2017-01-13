HY-VEE ANNOUNCES CANDY TRAY RECALL

Hy-Vee food stores has announced a voluntary recall of several candy trays because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

The potential for contamination is because Palmer Candy Company announced a limited recall of certain chocolate products after its supplier, Valley Milk Products discovered a milk powder ingredient used in a chocolate coating has the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

The voluntary recall includes selected products produced between October 20th and December 9th and shipped by Palmer Candy to stores and wholesale customers for repackaging.

To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with these products.

The products can be returned to Hy-Vee for a refund.

One example of a label is below.

Description UPC

Chocolate Almond Bark, 4 oz. 026133400000

Chocolate Almond Bark, 12 oz. 026133300000

Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 4 oz. 026131900000

Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 12 oz. 026131800000

Crème De Menthe Almond Bark, 12 oz. 026266300000

Dazzled Peanut Brittle, 12 oz. 026267400000

Dazzled Peanut Brittle Tub, 8 oz. 026267300000

Holiday Candy Tray, 10″, 16 oz. 026139100000

Holiday Candy Tray, 12″, 32 oz. 026139300000

Holiday Candy Tray, 16″, 48 oz. 026139500000

Holiday Candy Tray, 18″, 64 oz. 026139700000

Peppermint Bark, 4 oz. 026133800000

Peppermint Bark, 12 oz. 026133700000

Peppermint Bark Tub, 9 oz. 026267900000

9″ Candy Tray, 16 oz. 026138000000

12″ Candy Tray, 32 oz. 026138100000

16″ Candy Tray, 48 oz. 026138200000

9″ Cookie & Candy Tray, 16 oz. 026138600000

12″ Cookie & Candy Tray, 32 oz. 026138700000

16″ Cookie & Candy Tray, 48 oz. 026138800000