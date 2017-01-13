HY-VEE ANNOUNCES CANDY TRAY RECALL

Hy-Vee food stores has announced a voluntary recall of several candy trays because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.
The potential for contamination is because Palmer Candy Company announced a limited recall of certain chocolate products after its supplier, Valley Milk Products discovered a milk powder ingredient used in a chocolate coating has the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.
The voluntary recall includes selected products produced between October 20th and December 9th and shipped by Palmer Candy to stores and wholesale customers for repackaging.
To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with these products.
The products can be returned to Hy-Vee for a refund.
One example of a label is below.
Description UPC
Chocolate Almond Bark, 4 oz. 026133400000
Chocolate Almond Bark, 12 oz. 026133300000
Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 4 oz. 026131900000
Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 12 oz. 026131800000
Crème De Menthe Almond Bark, 12 oz. 026266300000
Dazzled Peanut Brittle, 12 oz. 026267400000
Dazzled Peanut Brittle Tub, 8 oz. 026267300000
Holiday Candy Tray, 10″, 16 oz. 026139100000
Holiday Candy Tray, 12″, 32 oz. 026139300000
Holiday Candy Tray, 16″, 48 oz. 026139500000
Holiday Candy Tray, 18″, 64 oz. 026139700000
Peppermint Bark, 4 oz. 026133800000
Peppermint Bark, 12 oz. 026133700000
Peppermint Bark Tub, 9 oz. 026267900000
9″ Candy Tray, 16 oz. 026138000000
12″ Candy Tray, 32 oz. 026138100000
16″ Candy Tray, 48 oz. 026138200000
9″ Cookie & Candy Tray, 16 oz. 026138600000
12″ Cookie & Candy Tray, 32 oz. 026138700000
16″ Cookie & Candy Tray, 48 oz. 026138800000