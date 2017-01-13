CITY ANNOUNCES PROCESS TO FILL RADIG’S COUNCIL SEAT

The process to fill the rest of former city council member Keith Radig’s term is officially underway.

Radig resigned at the beginning of the year after being elected to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

The council has decided to fill the one year vacancy by special appointment.

Applications for those interested in the council seat may now be picked up at city hall from the first floor clerk’s office.

Those applying must be at least eighteen years old and a resident of Sioux City.

An online application will become available Tuesday at www.sioux-city.org.

The deadline to apply is 4p.m. on February 6th

Applicants will be scheduled for a public interview in front of the City Council.

The City Council will make their special appointment on Monday, February 27th at the 4pm council meeting.