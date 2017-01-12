POLICE SEARCH FOR STABBING SUSPECTS

Sioux City police have released a photo of suspects they are searching for regarding a stabbing at the Century Apartments back on December 18th.

Police say two females and a male entered the apartment complex around 3am, with the females covering their faces and hiding in the 2nd floor laundry room waiting for the victim return to his room.

That victim, a 56 year old man, returned and was confronted by the two females.

One female produced a knife, demanded property from the victim and stabbed him several times.

The 3 suspects then fled the building.

The victim was transported to the hospital were he was treated for his wounds and eventually released.

Anyone with information about the case should contact police.