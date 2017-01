BADGEROW BUILDING FUTURE OWNERSHIP REMAINS IN QUESTION

FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE SIX MONTH PERIOD, AN OUTSIDE INVESTMENT COMPANY HAS PAID THE PROPERTY TAXES ON SIOUX CITY’S BADGEROW BUILDING LOCATED AT 4TH AND JACKSON STREET DOWNTOWN.

A-C-C LLC OF DUBUQUE, IOWA PAID $67,024 IN TAXES IN NOVEMBER THAT WERE DUE IN SEPTEMBER OF 2016.

THE BADGEROW BUILDING IS OWNED BY CALIFORNIA BASED MAKO ONE CORPORATION, WHO HAS FAILED TO PAY TAXES ON THE PROPERTY THE LAST THREE TIMES THEY WERE DUE.

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER MIKE CLAYTON SAYS THE DUBUQUE FIRM FIRST STARTED PAYING THE BADGEROW TAXES LAST JUNE 20TH AT A TAX SALE OF THE PROPERTY.

A-C-C PAID THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S TAXES OF $135,700 PLUS A LATE PENALTY OF $12,213:

MAKO ONE PRESIDENT BRUCE DEBOLT BOUGHT THE BADGEROW BUILDING IN A SHERIFF’S SALE IN 2007 FOR $440,000.

CLAYTON SAYS THE COUNTY HAS NEVER HEARD BACK FROM MAKO ONE WHEN THEY HAVE SENT DELINQUENT NOTICES OVER THE LAST 18 MONTHS:

MAKO ONE STILL HAS AROUND TWO YEARS LEFT ON A TEN YEAR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT ON THE BADGEROW BUILDING.

THE BADGEROW’S CURRENT ASSESSED VALUE IS AROUND $3.5 MILLION DOLLARS.

MAKO ONE AND DEBOLT HAD HOPED TO ATTRACT A CLIENT TO OPERATE A DATA CENTER IN THE BUILDING.

HE HAS NOT RESPONDED TO KSCJ’S ATTEMPT TO CONTACT HIM ABOUT THE PROPERTY.