MORE VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR RURAL EMS CREWS

TUESDAY’S ICY ROADS HAD SEVERAL EMERGENCY RESPONDERS IN WOODBURY COUNTY BUSY DEALING WITH NUMEROUS ACCIDENTS.

MANY RURAL RESPONDERS ARE VOLUNTEERS.

COUNTY DISASTER SERVICES DIRECTOR GARY BROWN TOLD WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR’S TUESDAY THAT MORE PEOPLE ARE NEEDED FOR EMERGENCY TRAINING:

BROWN SAYS CALLS FROM THE EASTERN SIDE OF THE COUNTY TIE UP THE VOLUNTEERS FOR SEVERAL HOURS BECAUSE OF THE TIME AND DISTANCE INVOLVED:

SUPERVISORS CHAIRMAN MATTHEW UNG HAS SOME IDEAS ON RECRUITING MORE VOLUNTEERS:

BROWN MADE HIS COMMENTS AS HE PRESENTED HIS BUDGET PROPOSALS FOR THE COMING YEAR TO THE BOARD.

THE EMS VOLUNTEER TRAINING IS FUNDED BY A STATE GRANT, AND NOT BY COUNTY TAXPAYER DOLLARS.

