NINO-ESTRADA’S MURDER CONVICTIONS UPHELD

The Iowa District Court of Appeals has denied the appeal of a Sioux City man who had been convicted of first degree murder.

The court rejected Juan Nino-Estrada’s arguments that his counsel was ineffective in the trial where a jury found him guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of willful injury in a November, 2013 drug related fatal shooting.

Nino-Estrada fatally shot Michael Delgado and wounded Louis Sanchez in that incident at a West 27th Street home.

Anotther person, Yolando Valdez, was killed after being hit by stray gunfire during the incident.

Nino-Estrada was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in July of 2015.