DRIVER TICKETED IN TRAIN-SEMI COLLISION

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF HAS RELEASED MORE INFORMATION REGARDING THE COLLISION OF A TRAIN AND A SEMI-TRAILER TRUCK LAST FRIDAY NEAR REMSEN.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE TRUCK DRIVER, 66 YEAR OLD DOUGLAS DICKSON OF DAKOTA DUNES, WENT THROUGH THE TRAFFIC SIGNAL NEAR 165TH AND COUNTY ROAD L-14 AND WAS STRUCK BY THE ONCOMING FREIGHT TRAIN.

THE COLLISION TOTALED THE SEMI AND CAUSED $30-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN DAMAGE TO THE TRUCK AND $9000 DAMAGE TO THE TRAIN ENGINE.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE RAILROAD CROSSING AND GUARD RAIL SUSTAINED $12,500 IN DAMAGE.

DICKSON SUFFERED SERIOUS INJURIES IN THE ACCIDENT.

HE WAS TICKETED FOR FAILURE TO STOP AT A RAILROAD CROSSING.