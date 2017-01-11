100+ MEN WHO CARE HELP CAMP HIGH HOPES

Camp High Hopes is the newest beneficiary of the Siouxland 100+ Men Who Care Chapter.

The organization presented checks, totaling nearly $7,000 to the camp for people with special needs Wednesday afternoon.

The members of the 100+ Men Who Care organization commit to $400 in local giving annually, $100 per quarterly meeting.

The group votes on the charity or organization to receive the donation each quarter.

Their next gathering will be February 16th at 5:30pm at Electronic Engineering located at 1400 W. 1st Street.