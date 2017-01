ROADS SO SLICK I-29 MAY BE SHUT DOWN

SIOUXLAND ROADS ARE DANGEROUSLY SLICK THIS MORNING AND MAY BE SHUT DOWN BY THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION.

SIX ACCIDENTS WERE REPORTED IN JUST TEN MINUTES NEAR PORT NEAL AND THE SINGING HILLS EXITS.

A SEMI IS ON ITS SIDE NEAR PORT NEAL, BLOCKING BOTH NORTH AND SOUTHBOUND LANES OF THE INTERSTATE.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE SOUTH SIDE OF SIOUX CITY HAS BECOME A SKATING RINK AND EMERGENCY VEHICLES ARE GETTING STUCK RESPONDING TO THE VICTIMS.

THEY HAVE CONTACTED THE IOWA D-O-T TO CONSIDER SHUTTING THE INTERSTATE DOWN.

SIOUX CITY POLICE ADVISE NO DRIVING AND IF YOU ARE TRAVELING AND SLIDE OFF THE ROAD TO STAY IN YOUR VEHICLE!!!!