SIOUX CITY MAN SENTENCED ON FEDERAL METH CHARGES

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to federal prison on a meth distribution charges.

55 year old Kevin Babb was sentenced to more than 12 1/2 years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty in October of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine and three counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Evidence at trial showed Babb was involved in a conspiracy that distributed meth in the Sioux City area from 2012 through 2014.

During that time Babb provided methamphetamine three times during controlled drug transactions with law enforcement.