The public meeting tonight (Tuesday) by the city on the preliminary design of the proposed Promenade Improvement Project has been postponed because of the weather.

The consultants from the ISG architecture, planning & engineering firm are not able to make it to Sioux City.

The rescheduled meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 18th from 4- 6p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum located at 4th and Nebraska Street.