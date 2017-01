Ida County authorities have released more information on an elderly woman who went missing last weekend and was later found dead.

Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman says 84-year-old Beverly Joy Annear went to visit a friend in an Ida Grove nursing home on Friday night and got lost.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/IDA-DEATH.mp3

OC……….”out there”. :21

The sheriff says the last time Annear was seen alive was around 5:30pm Friday when she’d stopped to ask for directions.