ICY ROADS LEAD TO NUMEROUS MORNING ACCIDENTS IN SIOUXLAND

FREEZING DRIZZLE LED TO ICY ROADS AND OVER A DOZEN TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA EARLY TUESDAY.

SGT. TODD SASSMAN OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS SEVERAL ACCIDENTS OCCURRED IN THE CITY BEGINNING AT 4:50AM:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/WRECKS.mp3

OC……ON SINGING HILLS. ;22

ONE VICTIM FROM A HIGHWAY 20 WRECK WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL BUT THE INJURIES WERE NOT LIFE THREATENING.

SGT. SASSMAN SAYS MORNINGSIDE AND POINTS SOUTH HAD THE MOST ISSUES WITH ICE:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/WRECKS2.mp3

OC……..PROBLEMS WERE AT: 25

THAT INCLUDED A SEMI CARRYING HOGS THAT JACKNIFED NEAR PORT NEAL AND CAUSED INTERSTATE 29 TO BE SHUT DOWN TEMPORARILY, BACKING UP TRAFFIC INTO SIOUX CITY:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/WRECKS3.mp3

OC…GOING SOUTH. ;06

LT. DON ARMSTRONG OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS AT ONE TIME THERE WERE 15 OFFICERS DEALING WITH ACCIDENTS ON INTERSTATE 29 FROM SIOUX CITY TO SALIX.

HE SAYS THERE WERE NINE SEMI ACCIDENTS ON I-29 AND ALSO ACCIDENTS ON K-64, OLD HIGHWAY 141 AND THE BRONSON BLACKTOP.

AT LEAST ONE DRIVER WAS HOSPITALIZED WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

Photos courtesy KMEG