ENTRIES OPEN FOR 7TH INNOVATION MARKET

The Sioux City Growth Organization is seeking new business ideas for the upcoming 7th Annual Innovation Market competition.

Spokesman Chris Jackson says this years event will take place at the Sioux City Public Museum on February 16th:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/GO.mp3

OC………will be speaking. :22

Local businessman Jim Baldwin, President of Four Season’s Health Club will also speak.

Keynoting the evening is a speaker from the entrepreneurial world, John Meyer, Co-Founder and CEO of Lemonly:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/GO2.mp3

OC……..United Nations. ;13

Jackson hopes to receive a record amount of business submissions this year, topping 2016’s total of over 40.

Entrepreneurs can submit their ideas now at www.siouxcitygo.com through midnight on Sunday, February 12th.