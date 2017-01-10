BRANSTAD DELIVERS FINAL STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS

Governor Terry Branstad delivered his “final” Condition of the State message to Tuesday morning.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/TB.mp3

OC……..a better place.” ;08

Republicans now control the legislative branch of state government and Branstad called on the G-O-P to change Iowa’s collective bargaining law and “defund” Planned Parenthood:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/TB3.mp3

OC……..results for Iowans.” :10

Branstad mentioned last year’s increase in traffic fatalities and is asking legislators to enact enhanced penalties for drivers caught texting behind the wheel.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/TB4.mp3

OC………and impaired drivers.” :18

Branstad thanked his wife and family for their sacrifices and concluded by talking about his upcoming assignment as U.S. Ambassador to China.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/TB2.mp3

OC…………and every day. ;22

The governor also promised his administration will develop new standards for computer courses in Iowa’s K-through-12 schools.

Schools would not be required to adopt the new guidelines, but the governor’s recommending that the state hire a consultant to draw up new standards for computer courses.

Iowa legislators acknowledged the historic nature of Governor Terry Branstad’s final “Condition of the State” message, but partisan battle lines are beginning to form on some issues.

Senate President Jack Whitver, a Republican from Ankeny, says Branstad’s policy prescriptions provide a sort of “roadmap” for legislative action.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/REAX.mp3

OC……on those ideas.” :11

Branstad’s call to “defund” Planned Parenthood gets a thumbs down from Democrats like House Minority Leader Mark Smith of Marshalltown.

Senate Democratic Leader Rob Hogg of Cedar Rapids says Branstad’s rhetoric “doesn’t add up.”

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/REAX2.mp3

OC………behind other states.” :16

Hogg says there are some things Democrats saw in Branstad’s proposals they can support, like efforts to toughen traffic laws to address an increase in fatalities.