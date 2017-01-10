AMAZON TO COLLECT SALES TAX ON SOUTH DAKOTA ONLINE PURCHASES

Governor Dennis Daugaard says online retail giant Amazon will start collecting sales taxes on purchases in South Dakota.

Daugaard announced the development in his State of the State address:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/SD-AMAZON.mp3

OC…….on February 1st. ;14

Daugaard says Amazon will remit them starting in late March.

The move is a win for South Dakota, which depends on sales tax collections to fund state government.

The news follows recent moves by Amazon in Iowa, Nebraska and Utah as more states push to collect taxes on internet purchases.