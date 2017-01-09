VINCE GILL TO PERFORM AT THE ORPHEUM

Country music star Vince Gill will perform at Sioux City’s Orpheum Theater on April 7th.

Gill has won 20 Grammy Awards and 18 CMA Awards for his singing and songwriting.

“Down to My Last Bad Habit”, his 18th studio album was released last year.

He was the former lead singer of Pure Prairie League before beginning his solo career.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 13th, at 10am at the Tyson Events Center Box Office and online at OrpheumLive.com.

You may also call calling 800-514-ETIX (3849).