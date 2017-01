Authorities have released the name of the man injured in rural Le Mars Friday afternoon in the crash of an all terrain vehicle.

Le Mars police say 32 year old Steven Zarr of Cherokee was hurt when he rolled his A-T-V in a field near Key Avenue and the Wells Enterprises corporate offices around 2:15pm.

Zarr was taken to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars and then airlifted to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.

A hospital spokesperson says no information on Zarr’s condition is being released.