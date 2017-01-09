SOUTH SIOUX RESIDENTS FRUSTRATIONS CONTINUE OVER HOME ODOR ISSUES

South Sioux City residents forced out of their homes by hydrogen sulfide and sewer odors that came from Big Ox Energy and other possible sources voiced their frustrations with the city council Monday night.

Those residents have been out of their homes since October.

The council postponed a proposal to expedite house restoration with Big Ox.

They did approve a master service agreement with IBC Insurance of Sioux City for additional home monitoring.

Rob Baker, one of the affected residents, recently lost his father, who was also displaced by the odor issue:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/BIG-OX..mp3

OC……..why he died. ;18

Mayor Rod Koch says the city has not sat by doing nothing, and hopes IBC can bring the issue closer to a solution:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/BIG-OX2.mp3

OC………we’re asking them. ;16

Mayor Koch says the city will be restricted about what it can say about the situation, as some of the residents have retained attorneys to deal with the matter:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/BIG-OX3.mp3

OC………..best for you. :20

Koch says it’s still the city’s goal to get the residents back into their homes.

Operations at the Big Ox Energy plant in South Sioux City resumed last week.

The city and company say proceeding with plant operations will reduce ambient air issues, as it will move the waste water through the organic process that was originally intended at the plant.

Additional odor scrubbers have been ordered and will further reduce ambient odors around the plant.

The city says it has been monitoring its sewer lines regularly for over 30 days.