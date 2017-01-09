SOUTH DAKOTA CAPITOL TO SHINE BLUE MONDAY NIGHT

The front doors of the South Dakota capitol building will be illuminated in blue tonight (Monday) in recognition of the sacrifices made by South Dakota law enforcement officers and their families.

Governor Dennis Daugaard says the individuals who enforce our laws live selfless lives and work long hours and willingly put themselves in harm’s way to protect us.

Daugaard says we should be deliberate about expressing our support and appreciation to them.

The blue light will be a reminder of the bravery of those who protect and serve the citizenry.