SIOUXLAND SCHOOL BUSES TO RECEIVE EPA UPGRADE

Some Siouxland schools are among the 88 districts in 27 states to receive federal funding from the E.P.A. to replace or modify school buses to reduce exhaust emissions.

Sioux City public schools will get $20,000 for one bus and Lawton-Bronson will receive $80,000 for four.

The Environmental Protection Agency is providing $7.7 million to replace or retrofit the diesel engine buses to reduce pollutants the agency says are linked to health problems such as asthma and lung damage.

Applicants replacing buses with engine model years of 2006 and older will receive rebates between $15,000 and $25,000, depending on the size of the bus.