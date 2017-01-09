IOWA LEGISLATURE CONVENES 87TH ASSEMBLY

The 87th General Assembly of the Iowa Legislature got underway Monday morning in Des Moines.

For the first time in nearly 20 years GOP lawmakers hold majorities in both the House and Senate.

Jack Whitver of Ankeny was elected as President of the Senate.

Republicans have outlined ambitious plans to pass legislation on a number of topics, including abortion restrictions, collective bargaining for public workers and voter identification.

Senate Republican Leader Bill Dix has been saying that voters want legislators to “kick the door in” on state government.

Linda Upmeyer of Clear Lake was elected again as Speaker of the House.

She offered a more measured prediction of how Republicans will act now that the G-O-P has total control of the legislative and executive branches of state government.

Representative Mark Smith of Marshalltown remains the Democratic house minority leader.

He says his party won’t back away from challenging the Republican agenda:

Although Governor Terry Branstad likely will support much of what emerges from the Legislature, he’s expressed hesitancy to support tax cuts many lawmakers support.

Branstad has said an expected budget shortfall makes this the wrong time to cut taxes.

Radio Iowa contributed to this story