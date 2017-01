CRYSTAL COVE TO BE RE-STOCKED WITH TROUT

The fishing at Crystal Cove in South Sioux City is about to become better.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be stocking Crystal Cove with 4500 trout late Tuesday morning.

South Sioux Parks Director Gene Maffit says the fish stocking gives anglers a great place to catch quality fish all year long and helps the eco-system of the lake.

Fisherman can try their luck as soon as the trout are added to the lake.