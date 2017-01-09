AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY WEEKEND FIRE VICTIM

Authorities have identified the man injured in a house fir on the city’s northside Friday night.

70 year old Earl St. Amand of Sioux City was found unresponsive on the basement floor of the home located at 1414 28th Street.

St. Amand remains hospitalized from his injuries.

Investigators say he went back into the home to try and put out the blaze with a garden hose and was found in the smoke filled basement.

Five other people escaped safely.

Fire investigators say the blaze was caused by smoking materials that ignited a basement mattress.

It’s believed the occupant fell asleep while smoking on the mattress.

The structure sustained moderate fire damage and has been red-tagged by City Inspection Services.