The boys are back after a week-long layoff to bring you some more exciting high school basketball action. They are headed to North High School, as the Stars welcome the visiting conference rival, the Yellow Jackets of Council Bluffs Yellow Jackets. This boys basketball matchup is the sixth edition of high school basketball on KSCJ brought to you by Seaboard Triumph Foods.

A little bit about Council Bluffs, a community of over 60,000 people situated about 100 miles south of Sioux City…Until 1852, the town was known as Kanesville. Part of the historic Mormon Trail, the route between Kanesville and Fort Bridger, Wyoming, followed pretty much the route of the Oregon Trail. Kanesville was known as the main outfitting point for Mormons making the exodus to Salt Lake City, Utah. Council Bluffs was also founded nearly ten years earlier than its much larger neighbor to the west, just across the Missouri River, Omaha. Here is a performance by the cast of the Broadway musical, “Book of Mormon”.

Here’s an interesting fact: The Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs was the site of the 3-story “Squirrel Cage” jail, in operation from 1885 until 1969. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the jail was essentially a rotary with pie-shaped cells on a turntable. In order to gain access to cells, jailers would turn a crank to rotate a cylinder until the desired cell lined up with a single opening on each floor.

Former Major League Baseball player Jon Lieber was born in Council Bluffs, as was John McCain, Jr., the father of the senior senator from Arizona, John McCain III. Former NFL linebacker Ben Leber also hails from Council Bluffs.

Robert Ben Rhoades, also known as “The Truck Stop Killer,” was born in Council Bluffs in 1945. Currently serving life in prison in Illinois, Rhoades is believed to have tortured, raped, and killed more than 50 women between 1975 and 1990, despite having only 3 confirmed kills. He earned the nickname because he converted the sleeper cab of his truck into a torture chamber. On April 1, 1998, an Arizona Highway Patrolman noticed a truck parked on the side of the interstate with its hazard lights flashing. Upon further investigation, the officer discovered a nude woman, handcuffed and screaming, inside the cab. Here is an episode of “The FBI Files” about Rhoades.

But back to basketball…

The boys will be at the North gym to bring you the action from the girls/boys double-header. Color commentator Brian Vakulskas statistician and executive producer Dan Vakulskas will join play-by-play man Justin Barker at the folding table on the stage to bring you all the action.

It’s been a rough week for Dan.

Still in the doghouse with his parents since an incident that took place when he was a high schooler and his parents were out of town, Dan is anxiously awaiting President Obama’s decision whether to grant Dan clemency as the 44th President leaves the White House next week.

Dan petitioned for the presidential commutation last week, according to the Justice Department, and is awaiting a response from Obama’s administration. It is typical for a president to offer pardons to and commute the sentences of federal prisoners during his time in office, and particularly at the end of his final term. In an historic announcement last month, Obama issued 78 pardons and commuted 153 prison sentences—the most to ever be made in a single day.

Dan’s legal team has been working to get the disgraced youngest son out of the parental dogouse since Dan’s college days. Dan was put in the doghouse by his parents when his parents discovered he rented out the family home to several dozen Morningside alumni who were back in town for the homecoming football game during Dan’s senior year of high school.

“They just won’t let it go,” said Dan. “Literally, every holiday meal, they bring up that stupid incident. I was just a kid trying to make a few extra bucks and they were out of town. I didn’t expect them to come home early, but it’s not like I re-mortgaged the house or something.”

It is noteworthy that Dan did not ask for a presidential pardon outright—rather, a presidential commutation would involve the president reducing Dan’s “doghouse” status to “parental acceptance”, but not eliminating it entirely or eliminating the incident itself.

So you’re saying there’s a chance?

“He didn’t say no,” Dan’s wife wrote to her Facebook friends last week. “Keeping up the prayers.”

What the president actually said was less than illuminating, at least as far as her husband’s formal request to have his sentence reduced goes.

What President Obama actually said was a little less illuminating.

“You know, as a general matter I don’t comment on the commutation/pardon process,” he told NBC Chicago’s Carol Marin when she asked him about Dan. “We have steps that go through the Justice Department, and the White House counsel’s office, then I study these cases on an individual basis.

“As you know, I have exercised my commutation powers very aggressively to make sure parents are not over-holding grudges, particularly people involved with low-level teenage indiscretions. We’ll see what gets to my desk.”

Dan’s wife was forthright in the reasons she hopes her husband is granted clemency from the president.

“Literally, every Christmas Day while the kids are opening gifts, I have to hear that same stupid story. If Obama doesn’t grant clemency, I just hope he tells Dan’s folks to give the story a rest. It’s so annoying.”

Tip-off is at 7:30, with the Knova’s Carpets Pregame Show at 7:00 on KSCJ 1360AM/94.9FM.

Woodhouse Auto Family Halftime Show interview with Michael MacCambridge about his new book, CHUCK NOLL: His Life's Work: