NORTHSIDE HOUSE FIRE SENDS ONE MAN TO HOSPITAL

One person was hospitalized following a house fire on the city’s north side Friday night.

Sioux City Fire Rescue personnel found smoke coming from 1414 28th Street just after 9:30pm when they arrived at the two-story home.

Five of the six occupants inside had escaped in part due to working smoke alarms.

A 70 year old man stayed inside where he tried to put out the blaze with a garden hose.

Fire personnel found the man unresponsive on the basement floor.

He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

The name and condition of the victim has not been released.

Investigators say the fire was caused by smoking materials that ignited a basement mattress.

It’s believed the occupant fell asleep while smoking on the mattress.

The structure sustained moderate fire damage and has been red-tagged by City Inspection Services.