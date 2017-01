TRAIN & SEMI COLLIDE NEAR REMSEN

FOR THE SECOND TIME IN A WEEK, A TRAIN AND A SEMI-TRAILER TRUCK HAVE COLLIDED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

REMSEN FIRE CHIEF KEVIN ORTMANN SAYS FRIDAYS ACCIDENT HAPPENED SHORTLY BEFORE NOON ON HIGHWAY L-14 NORTH OF REMSEN:

CHIEF ORTMANN SAYS SOME OF THE CARGO IN THE TRAIN CARS WAS POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS, BUT DID NOT SPILL:

ORTMANN SAYS THE FRONT ENGINE OF THE TRAIN STRUCK THE SEMI AS IT CROSSED THE TRACKS.

IT TOOK A HALF MILE FOR THE TRAIN TO COME TO A COMPLETE STOP AFTER THE COLLISION.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

LAST WEEK ANOTHER TRAIN AND SEMI COLLIDED AT A LE MARS INTERSECTION.

