TRAFFIC DEATHS DECLINE IN SOUTH DAKOTA IN 2016

South Dakota’s 115 traffic fatalities reported in 2016 are expected to be the lowest total in the state since 2011 and second lowest since 1960.

State safety officials say the 2016 total is a 14.2 percent decrease from the 134 fatalities reported in 2015.

The number of fatal crashes also was down – 102 in 2016 compared to 116 in 2015.

Authorities say traffic deaths related to both speed and alcohol were up slightly while almost 70 percent of those who died were not wearing seatbelts.

Highway Patrol troopers were instructed last month to start issuing citations for any vehicle occupant not wearing a seatbelt.