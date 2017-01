Governor Terry Branstad has appointed Julie Schumacher as the new judge in Iowa Judicial District 3B.

The 49 year old Schumacher is from Schleswig and currently serves as District Associate Judge for the Third Judicial District of Iowa.

Schumacher was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Mary Sokolovske.

District 3B consists of Woodbury, Plymouth, Monona, Crawford, Ida and Sioux Counties.