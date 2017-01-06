CITY PLANS TO IMPROVE DOWNTOWN PROMENADE AREA

Sioux City hopes to bring a new look and improvements to the Promenade area where the city’s Convention Center, Roth Fountain and the Promenade Theaters are located.

Spokesperson Melissa Campbell says the city has received an $80-thousand dollar grant from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to help fund the effort:

Campbell says the city hopes to get public input on the project at a meeting next Tuesday evening:

Campbell says the city has budgeted $530-thousand dollars for the project.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 10 from 4:00 until 5:30 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum located at 4th and Nebraska Street.