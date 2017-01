PLAZA BOWL TO STAY OPEN FOR NOW (UPDATE)

BALLS WILL KEEP ROLLING DOWN THE LANES AT THE PLAZA BOWL IN SIOUX CITY FOR THE TIME BEING.

THAT’S ACCORDING TO CHUCK CORBETT, ATTORNEY FOR THE HERITAGE BANK, WHICH PURCHASED THE BOWLING ALLEY AT A SHERIFF’S SALE THURSDAY MORNING:

CORBETT SAYS THE BANK HAS ARRANGED FOR SOMEONE TO TEMPORARILY MANAGE THE BOWLING ALLEY:

THE BANK PURCHASED THE BUILDING FOR ONE MILLION THREE HUNDRED AND 50-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

A DEFAULT JUDGMENT OF OVER ONE-POINT-FOUR MILLION DOLLARS RESULTED IN THE PREVIOUS OWNER, R-S-B ENTERTAINMENT, SURRENDERING THE MORTGAGE ON THE PROPERTY BACK TO HERITAGE BANK.

ONE EYED JACKS, A RESTAURANT AND BAR LEASING SPACE IN THE BUILDING ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD, WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO REMAIN OPEN.