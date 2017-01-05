PATE WILL PUSH FOR IOWA VOTER I.D. BILL

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has announced a bill that would require voters to show identification when they go to the polls.

Pate says a voter ID bill is needed to ensure integrity in Iowa’s election system:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/PATE.mp3

OC……….the times. ;24

Pate is asking legislators to set aside a million dollars to ensure each Iowa county has an electronic poll book, to scan I-D cards to check if the person is an eligible Iowa voters.

Student IDs would not be allowed to be used as valid identification to vote.

Today, 27 Iowa counties lack electronic records for poll workers, and the electronic poll books in other counties would have to be upgraded.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/PATE1.mp3

OC…their vote counts. :13

Pate says state spending on elections has not increased for eight years.

Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature have indicated a willingness to pass the bill into law.

Democrats like State Senator Rob Hogg say there’s little evidence of widespread voter fraud:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/PATE2.mp3

OC……artificial barriers. ;11

Three months ago Pate released a statement calling Iowa “one of the best states in the nation for both voter participation and voter integrity.”

Pate says he believes the system is clean but needs to be kept that way.

Radio Iowa contributed to this story