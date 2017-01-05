Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, IA – The Sioux City Explorers and Briar Cliff University will be hosting the 2017 Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan on Tuesday, January 17 at 12:30 P.M. at the Heelan Hall Atrium on the campus of Briar Cliff University. The event will be free to the public and will feature a traditional “hot stove” program with a lunch to be available for purchase. The Twins Winter Caravan is one of the longest running and most extensive offseason team caravans in professional sports.

The Twins Caravan route coming to Sioux City will feature current Twins manager Paul Molitor who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2004, was a 7 time all-star, a 4 time silver slugger award winner, and was the 1993 World Series MVP for the Toronto Bluejays. Joining Molitor in Sioux City will be current Twins players Brandon Kintzler and Ryan Pressly, along with current play-by-play announcer for the Minnesota Twins television broadcasts for Fox Sports North Dick Bremer.

Fans can visit the Sioux City Explorers Facebook page for a chance to enter and win a VIP meet and greet with the Twins players, receive one autographed item, and have the opportunity to take a photo with members of the Twins Caravan.

The Explorers 2017 home opener is set for Thursday, May 18th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries. Reserve your 2017 season ticket packages, flex ticket packages or company group outing by calling 712-277-WINS (9467).