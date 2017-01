HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL BRIEFLY LOCKED DOWN (UPDATE)

UPDATED 1:25PM 1/5/17

BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL WAS BRIEFLY PLACED ON LOCKDOWN THURSDAY MORNING AFTER STUDENTS REPORTED A MAN WITH A GUN OUTSIDE OF THE C-Y-O CENTER.

SCHOOL PRINCIPAL CHRIS BORK SAYS A STUDENT WALKING FROM THE FINE ARTS BUILDING TO THE HIGH SCHOOL WAS CONFRONTED BY A MAN JUST BEFORE 11AM:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/BORK.mp3

OC……..WENT INTO LOCKDOWN. ;12

BORK SAYS TEACHERS IMMEDIATELY LOCKED THEIR CLASSROOMS AND POLICE WERE NOTIFIED AND GIVEN A DESCRIPTION OF THE MALE SUSPECT.

HE SAYS OFFICERS SEARCHED THE BUILDING AS A PRECAUTION AND FOUND NO ONE INSIDE:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/BORK2.mp3

OC…………NOT IN OUR BUILDING. :12

POLICE ALSO CONDUCTED A SEARCH OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD AND QUESTIONED A MAN THAT WAS SIMILAR IN DESCRIPTION TO THE SUSPECT DESCRIBED BY THE STUDENT.

LT. PAT MCCANN SAYS THAT PERSON WAS NOT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

MCCANN SAYS NO GUN WAS EVER SHOWN TO THE HEELAN STUDENT OR SEEN BY ANYONE AT THE SCHOOL.

THE LOCKDOWN ENDED AROUND A HALF HOUR LATER AND THE SCHOOL DAY CONTINUED AS NORMAL.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG

———————————————————

BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL WAS BRIEFLY PLACED ON LOCKDOWN THURSDAY MORNING AFTER STUDENTS REPORTED A MAN WITH A GUN OUTSIDE OF THE C-Y-O CENTER JUST BEFORE 11AM.

SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY THE STUDENTS NOTIFIED TEACHERS WHO IMMEDIATELY LOCKED THEIR CLASSROOMS AND POLICE WERE NOTIFIED AND GIVEN A DESCRIPTION OF THE MALE SUSPECT.

OFFICERS SEARCHED THE BUILDING AS A PRECAUTION AND FOUND NO ONE INSIDE.

THEY ALSO CONDUCTED A SEARCH OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD.

NO INTRUDERS WERE FOUND AND THE LOCKDOWN ENDED AROUND A HALF HOUR LATER.

THE SCHOOL DAY IS CONTINUING AS NORMAL AT THE HIGH SCHOOL.