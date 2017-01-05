BRANSTAD SAYS TAX CUTS UNLIKELY IN 2017

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad has a message for his fellow Republicans in the legislature: 2017 is not the time to cut state taxes.

That would deal a potential blow to a key priority for the new Republican-majority Legislature.

Branstad is entering his 22nd year as governor, but he’s only had a Republican-controlled legislature for two of those years.

During that two-year stretch in 1997, Branstad did propose and approve a 10 percent across-the-board income tax cut:

Branstad says he tried to fashion a tax cut package, but couldn’t come up with an option that provided “meaningful” tax relief to Iowans and continued to collect enough tax revenue for state government operations.

Republicans in the legislature are unwilling to rule out tax cuts in 2017, however.

Bill Dix of Shell Rock is the Republican who will be in charge of the Iowa Senate’s debate agenda starting next week.

Dix says “everything is on the table” because voters want changes in how the state does business.

Branstad and Dix made their comments Wednesday during the Associated Press Legislative Seminar at the statehouse.

