UNICAMERAL PICKS SCHEER TO BE NEBRASKA SENATE SPEAKER

Nebraska lawmakers have kicked off a new session with a new speaker and 17 new members.

Lawmakers elected Senator Jim Scheer of Norfolk by a 27-22 vote over Senator Matt Williams of Gothenburg:

Scheer replaces Galen Hadley, of Kearney as speaker, who left office because of term limits.

Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican sworn in 17 new senators into office, comprising more than one-third of the Legislature.

They are replacing senators who were defeated or forced from office by term limits.

A projected $900 million shortfall is expected to dominate the 90-day legislative session.

Governor Pete Ricketts will present his proposed budget and other priorities to lawmakers later in the month.