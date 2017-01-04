SIOUX CITY’S K-MART TO CLOSE BY MARCH 31ST

Sioux City’s K-Mart store is closing down.

The store is one of 78 K-Mart’s and 26 Sears locations around the country being shut down by Sears Holdings between now and the end of March.

The company says liquidation sales will begin as early as Friday.

Two other K-mart’s in Waterloo and Dubuque, as well as one in Sioux Falls are included among the stores to be closed.

A statement from Sears Holdings says eligible store employees will be given severance and will have the opportunity to apply for jobs at other area K-Mart or Sears stores.

The company says the stores being shut down have not been profitable.