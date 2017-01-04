PLAZA BOWL TO BE AUCTIONED AT SHERIFF’S SALE

One of the few bowling alleys left in the metro area will be auctioned off at a sheriff’s sale in Sioux City on Thursday.

The Plaza Bowl located at 3091 Hamilton Boulevard will be sold to the highest bidder in the first floor lobby of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

That sale would also include the adjoining property occupied by the restaurant One Eyed Jacks.

A default judgment of over one-point-four million dollars resulted in the owner, R-S-B Entertainment surrendering the mortgage on the property back to Heritage Bank.

The future of the property depends on what the new owner wishes to do with it.

The auction will take place at 10:00 a.m.