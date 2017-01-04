LEOPOLD TO SEEK IOWA GOVERNOR’S POST

Democrat Rich Leopold, an ecologist and former director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says he plans to run for governor in 2018.

The 52 year old Leopold holds degrees in animal ecology, biology and natural resources technology.

He says he is a political outsider tired of divisive partisan politics:

Saying Iowa has “some of the filthiest water in the country,” Leopold criticized politicians for talking about the problem but doing little to fix it.

Leopold lives in Des Moines and served as director of the Iowa DNR under Governor Chet Culver from 2007 to 2010.