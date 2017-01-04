FIRE DAMAGES STORM LAKE TYSON PLANT

A fire Tuesday night caused several thousand dollars damage to the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Storm Lake.

The Storm Lake Fire Department found a fire in the rendering area of the plant burning above one of the cookers.

The fire also had spread through exhaust vents into an adjoining hallway.

All of the plant workers were safely evacuated.

Fire fighters extinguished the flames within 30 minutes and ventilated the facility.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a mechanical failure in the cooker causing overheating and igniting its contents.

Damage is expected to exceed $6,000.

It’s the second time there’s been a fire at the plant.

A major fire in 2014 shut down the turkey processing facility for 8 months.