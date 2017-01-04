COX SENTENCED TO 975 DAYS IN JAIL IN DAKOTA COUNTY CASE

A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to 975 days in jail in Nebraska on three counts of vehicular homicide.

45 year old Christopher Cox pleaded no contest to the three counts back in November in Dakota County Court.

A judge sentenced Cox to 325 days on each count for the deaths of three people last June 9th on Highway 20 west of Jackson, Nebraska.

That accident claimed the lives of three passengers in the vehicle Cox was driving

57-year-old Connie Fauzae, 9-year-old Espinoza Lara and 10-year-old Jose Lara, all of Council Bluffs.

Authorities say Cox’s car ran off the highway and struck a concrete barrier near a creek.

Cox had claimed that he swerved to avoid hitting a deer.