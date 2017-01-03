UNI Releases 2017 Football Schedule

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The University of Northern Iowa football program announced its 2017 schedule today, featuring five home games in the UNI-Dome.

UNI opens the season in Ames, Iowa, when they take on Iowa State. The date hasn’t been set yet for this in-state battle, with the game taking place Thursday, Aug. 31 or Saturday, Sept. 2. It will be the 31st meeting between the two teams, with UNI beating the Cyclones 25-20 in 2016.

The Panthers’ home opener will be against the Cal Poly Mustangs on Saturday, Sept. 9. UNI is 6-1 all-time against Cal Poly, coming away with a win over the Mustangs in 2015. The last time Cal Poly visited Cedar Falls was in 2001 when the Panthers won 31-13.

UNI is back on the road on Sept. 16 when they travel to Cedar City, Utah, to face off against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. The last time these two teams met was in 2008, with UNI holding a 4-0 record against Southern Utah in program history.

After an off week for the Panthers, UNI heads to Carbondale, Ill., to start Missouri Valley Football Conference play against Southern Illinois on Sept. 30. UNI has won three straight games against Southern Illinois, including a 42-21 win in 2016 for Homecoming.

On Oct. 7, UNI will host Western Illinois, followed by another game on the road at South Dakota State on Saturday, Oct. 14. The Panthers return home on Oct. 21 when they host Youngstown State, who plays in the FCS National Championship game on Jan. 6, 2017. UNI is 12-2 against the Penguins under the direction of Mark Farley.

UNI will round out the month of October with a game in Fargo, N.D., when they play North Dakota State on Oct. 28 followed by its fourth home game of the season against South Dakota on Nov. 4. UNI’s all-time series against South Dakota is one of the oldest in program history, dating back to 1899 with UNI holding a 27-19-1 advantage.

The Panthers head out for their last regular season road game on Nov. 11 when they take on Missouri State. UNI hosts Indiana State on Nov. 18 to honor the 2017 seniors to wrap up the regular season.

For information on season tickets, fans can contact the UNI ticket office at 319-273-4TIX (4849).