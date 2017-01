UNG WILL LEAD WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS IN 2017

THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS HAS ELECTED MATTHEW UNG AS THEIR NEW CHAIRMAN FOR 2017.

UNG WAS ELECTED ON A 5-0 VOTE AFTER BEING NOMINATED BY LAST YEAR’S CHAIRMAN, JEREMY TAYLOR.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/SUPERS.mp3

OC…SUPERVISORS IN 2017. :20

UNG SAYS HE WILL TRY TO LOWER TAXES IN THE COUNTY IN THE FISCAL YEAR AHEAD:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/SUPERS2.mp3

OC……IN WOODBURY COUNTY. ;17

JEREMY TAYLOR WAS CHOSEN AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD ALSO BY A 5-0 VOTE, AFTER BEING NOMINATED BY UNG.

ROCKY DEWITT, MARTY POTTEBAUM AND KEITH RADIG, WERE SWORN IN TO BEGIN THEIR FIRST TERM AS COUNTY SUPERVISORS.

SHERIFF DAVE DREW AND COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL WERE ALSO GIVEN THE OATH OF OFFICE TO BEGIN THEIR NEW TERMS.