SCHNEE PLEADS GUILTY TO THREE COUNTS IN CASINO SHOOTING

A Sioux City man charged in a shooting back in October at the Hard Rock Casino has pleaded guilty to three of the charges filed against him.

26 year old Jaret Schnee was sentenced to 12 years in prison for going armed with intent, domestic assault and intimidation with a weapon.

Six other counts were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Schnee was sentenced to concurrent terms of 10 years for intimidation with a dangerous weapon and five years for going armed with intent.

He was sentenced to a two year term for domestic assault to run consecutively with the first two counts for a 12 year prison term.

Schnee was charged in a domestic disturbance with a woman employed by the Hard Rock Casino.

When a Hard Rock security guard came to the woman’s aid, Schnee shot the security guard in the leg.