NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE BEGINS 2017 SESSION WEDNESDAY

Nebraska lawmakers will kick off their 2017 session Wednesday facing some major issues, including a push for tax reforms and a nearly $900 million budget shortfall.

The session is likely to include debates over income, sales and property taxes.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has said he believes the state can reduce income and property taxes and balance the budget.

He also hopes to build on his efforts to slow state spending growth.

Ricketts and lawmakers have promised additional steps to address staffing shortages in the Department of Correctional Services.

Seventeen of Nebraska’s 49 state senators are newly elected due to term limits and incumbents who were defeated.