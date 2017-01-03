MARGARET MOORE – ORGANIZE YOUR EMOTIONS, OPTIMIZE YOUR LIFE: Decode Your Emotional DNA – And Thrive

Author: Margaret Moore, MBA

Book: ORGANIZE YOUR EMOTIONS, OPTIMIZE YOUR LIFE: Decode Your Emotional DNA – And Thrive

Publishing: William Morrow Paperbacks (September 6, 2016)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

From a top wellness coach and a Harvard Medical School professor, comes this revolutionary book that will show you how to identify and decode your nine most basic emotional needs—and coach yourself to a calmer, healthier, and happier life.

The more you thrive, the better your brain functions, and you’re able to perform at the best level. Your health improves. You enjoy life more. When you’re thriving, your stress level is down, your confidence is up, and the internal frenzy is tamed by a poised, self-assured mind.

But if you’re like the majority of Americans, you may be, in psychological terms, languishing rather than flourishing—surviving instead of thriving. For many, feeling overwhelmed and out of balance has become normal, a consequence of overlooking basic emotional needs. The key to reaching a happy, healthy state is by tapping into, not tuning out, your distinct emotions, and listening to the inner monologue inside your mind.

Organize Your Emotions, Optimize Your Life combines the worlds of self-help, psychology, and medical science to guide you to a place of self-management and control. This insightful, approachable book will teach you how to identify, decode, and assess the nine most basic emotions that rule your brain and to recognize each of these voices and act accordingly to achieve a wide range of goals—from weight loss to career management. Coach your brain to gain deeper insight of your individual needs and live life to your maximum potential.