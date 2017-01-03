IOWA’S WHITSON IS OLDEST WOMAN TO FLY IN SPACE

Iowa astronaut Peggy Whitson is about six weeks into her latest six-month mission aboard the International Space Station.

It’s the third stay in orbit for the Beaconsfield native.

Whitson is the only woman aboard, sharing the station with five men.

So far, she says she hasn’t felt the overwhelming need for more personal space — in space.

Several of the new laboratories are the size of school buses and the station overall is roughly as big as a football field.

Plus, the famed cupola has been added since Whitson was last there, a large circular porthole through which astronauts can watch the clouds and continents drift past.

Whitson will turn 57 in February and she’s already the oldest woman ever to fly in space.

Also, by the end of this mission, she’ll have spent about a year-and-a-half aloft, more time than any other U-S astronaut.

In about two months, Whitson will be named commander of the space station, the only woman to hold that position twice.

Radio Iowa