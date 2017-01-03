ICE MOTORCYCLE RACING COMING TO THE TYSON

Motorcycles will be racing around the ice in the Tyson Events Center next month.

Events director Erika Newton says World Championship Ice Racing is coming to Sioux City on Saturday, February 4th:

Newton says it’s the first time since 2006 that the Tyson has hosted professional motorcycle ice racing:

You can also gain access to the pit area to meet the riders and check out the cycles:

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10AM this Friday, January 6th.