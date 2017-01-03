DANIELLE KRYSA – YOUR INNER CRITIC IS A BIG JERK: And other Truths About Being Creative

Author: Danielle Krysa

Book: YOUR INNER CRITIC IS A BIG JERK: And Other Truths About Being Creative

Publishing: Chronicle Books (October 11, 2016)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

This book is duct tape for the mouth of every artist’s inner critic. Silencing that stifling voice once and for all, this salve for creatives introduces ten truths they must face in order to defeat self-doubt. Each encouraging chapter deconstructs a pivotal moment on the path to success—fear of the blank page, the dangers of jealousy, sharing work with others—and explains how to navigate roadblock. Packed with helpful anecdotes, thoughts from successful creatives, and practical exercises gleaned from Danielle Krysa’s years of working with professional and aspiring artists—plus riotously apt illustrations from art world darling Martha Rich—this book arms readers with the most essential tool for their toolbox: the confidence they need to get down to business and make good work.