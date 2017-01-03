BRANSTAD BUSY WITH CHINA AMBASSADOR PAPERWORK

Governor Terry Branstad says he’s completing a detailed questionnaire as part of the process of being nominated by President-elect Trump to be ambassador to China.

The questionnaire asks Branstad to list all the addresses where he’s lived for the past seven years.

The list of questions covers nearly 50 pages and will be submitted to a host of federal agencies as well as the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Branstad plans to meet personally with each committee member, as each of them will be voting on his nomination to be ambassador to China.

Branstad expects the committee to consider Rex Tillerson, Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, first.